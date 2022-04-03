At Least Six Dead in Sacramento Street Corner Mass Shooting

At least six people have been killed and nine injured after someone opened fire into a crowd of brawling after-hours bar patrons in downtown Sacramento, California, according to Sacramento police.

Just after the 2 a.m. closing time, police say they responded to a report that someone started shooting rom a car in the direction of a fight that reportedly broke out in a crowd on the corner of 10th Street and K Street.

Video posted on social media shows terrified people running away from the scene against a backdrop of rapid gunfire, according to ABC 10.

Berry Accius, a member of a local youth organization, told ABC10 that he came to the scene shortly after shots rang out. “A lot of victims with blood, just watching some of the families that didn’t know if their loved one was alive, running, trying to figure out what was happening, people distraught, people discombobulated,” he said, describing a scene of chaos. “It was just horrific.”

Accius later told the Associated Press that he was distraught over the matter. “The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’“ he said. “You know, commotion, trauma. It’s just a lot of things that, you know, you don’t want to see.”

Residents have been asked to avoid the area. It is unclear if a suspect has been apprehended.

A local city council member lamented the increase in violence in the city. “Another shooting. More lives lost,” Katie Valenzuela tweeted. “The national gun violence epidemic has hit our community—again.”