    1

    At Least Four Dead After Military Aircraft Crashes in California

    DEVELOPING

    Emily Hernandez

    Breaking News Intern

    David McNew/Getty Images

    A military aircraft crashed near the California-Arizona border Wednesday, and at least four aboard are reportedly dead. Rescue teams are searching for a fifth person on the flight who is still missing, according to the Los Angeles Times. Reports that the aircraft—which went down in Imperial County, California, near Highway 78—may have been carrying nuclear material remain unconfirmed, the newspaper said. “I can confirm that the county is assisting the military with a downed helicopter,” Imperial County spokesperson Gil Rebollar said.

