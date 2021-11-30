Michigan Student Kills Three Classmates in Shooting Rampage, Sheriff Says

Three students are dead after a teenage gunman opened fire at a Michigan high school on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Six other people were injured in the attack at Oxford High School in Michigan, including a teacher, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe told reporters at a news conference.

The suspected shooter, who has not yet been publicly identified, is a 15 year-old sophomore, police said. He has been taken into custody and a handgun has been recovered, the Oakland County Sheriff's Department confirmed to The Daily Beast. The scene remains active and the school, which told parents in a message that it had “activated our emergency protocols,” is still under lockdown.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the school, which is roughly 30 miles north of Detroit, around 12:55 p.m. local time.

Ayden Sanders, a senior at Oxford High, told The Daily Beast that students first thought it was a drill when an announcer told everyone to go into lockdown. They locked the two doors to their theater room and huddled behind a curtain in a teacher’s adjoining office.

“At first we were joking around then we heard all sorts of commotion and stuff and everyone was like, ‘Oh snap, this isn’t a drill,’" Sanders said.

Then they heard two loud bangs that sounded like someone trying to bash a door down.

“Everybody started freaking out… crying, hyperventilating,” said Sanders.

About 10 minutes later, a sheriff’s deputy came to evacuate them. As they filed out of the school, Sanders saw that the door, which led to the school’s front lobby, was actually riddled with bullet holes and the ground was covered in glass.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that first responders are “still doing a secondary search of the school for any further victims,” and that “evacuated students will be located at the Meijer store for reunification with parents or relatives.”

Gina Sesi, who works at a local chiropractic clinic, was startled to see “multiple police cars and sheriffs that were flying past” as she left her office.

“I called my coworker to find out what was going on and we found out there was a shooting out there,” Sesi told The Daily Beast. “A lot of patients at our clinic go to that school.”

Sesi described the moment as “very chaotic,” and said, “Obviously, there was something big going on. Even when I was 10 miles away from the school, [emergency vehicles] were still passing me.”

Two hours after the shooting, Sanders still hasn’t fully processed what he saw at school today.

“It’s the craziest things that’s ever happened at Oxford, ever,” he said. “Nothing like this has ever happened.”