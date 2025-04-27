World

At Least Nine Dead After Car Plows Into Filipino Festival in Vancouver

TRAGEDY STRIKES

A 30-year-old man is in custody after allegedly driving into a Lapu-Lapu Day celebration.

Emell Derra Adolphus
News Reporter

This image grab from an AFPTV footage shows Police officers operating at the site where a car ploughed into a street party in Vancouver on April 26, 2025. Vancouver police said they did not suspect "an act of terrorism" after a driver plowed into a street party on April 26, 2025 in the Canadian city, killing a number of people. (Photo by AFPTV teams / AFP) (Photo by AFPTV TEAMS/AFP via Getty Images)
AFPTV TEAMS/AFP via Getty Images

At least nine people are dead and a 30-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly driving into a street festival on Saturday night in Vancouver, Canada.

Thousands of Filipinos were gathered to celebrate Lapu-Lapu Day when a black SUV mowed into a crowd, injuring more than 20 and killing others, Reuters reported.

According to police, the driver was identified as a Vancouver man after he was chased down and stopped by festival attendees until police arrived. Police said the suspect is believed to have acted alone, and he apologized to the crowd as he was detained, the New York Post reported.

Vancouver police investigate a crime scene after a man drove into pedestrians at the annual Lapu Lapu festival celebrating Filipino culture, at East 43rd Avenue and Fraser, in the south of Vancouver on April 26, 2025. Canadian police arrested a man on April 26 after a car plowed into a street party in the western city of Vancouver killing a number of people. Authorities said the incident happened shortly after 8:00 pm (0300 GMT Sunday) in Vancouver's Sunset on Fraser neighborhood as members of the Filipino community gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day. (Photo by Don MacKinnon / AFP) (Photo by DON MACKINNON/AFP via Getty Images)
Vancouver police investigate a crime scene after a man drove into pedestrians at the annual Lapu Lapu festival. DON MACKINNON/AFP via Getty Images

Interim Vancouver police Chief Steve Rai said the suspect was known in “certain circumstances” by police and “everything is on the table” as they investigate the driver’s motive. Police added in an update, “At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism.”

In a post on X, Canadian Prime Minister said he was “devastated to hear about the horrific events.”

“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with you,” he wrote. “We are monitoring the situation closely, and thankful to our first responders for their swift action.”

In a morning press conference, Carney added: “We will comfort the grieving, we will care for each other, we will unite in common purpose.”

Briefed on the situation, Carney said there is no evidence of “any active threat to Canadians.”

Lapu-Lapu Day is an annual Filipino celebration honoring the Indigenous leader Datu Lapu-Lapu’s fight against Spanish colonization.

