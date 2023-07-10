CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
At Least One Dead Amid Apocalyptic Flooding in Upstate New York
CATS AND DOGS
Read it at The New York Times
At least one person died after a heavy rain storm bore down on upstate New York Sunday night, causing apocalyptic flooding that stranded drivers, caused a number of bridge collapses and left many roadways impassable. The New York Times reports that the storm’s epicenter struck West Point, where the U.S. Military Academy is located, with roughly eight inches of rain over the course of just a few hours. Details of the death were not immediately available—though Gov. Kathy Hochul said that the death toll may rise overnight after several people were reported missing. “The amount of water is extraordinary,” she said.