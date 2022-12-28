CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    200-Vehicle Pileup on Chinese Bridge Leaves at Least One Dead

    ‘TOO SCARY’

    Philippe Naughton

    STR/AFP via Getty

    At least one person was killed when more than 200 vehicles were caught up in a mass pileup on a bridge in China. Some reports suggested that as many as 400 cars and trucks might have been involved in the pileup, caused by heavy fog on a major crossing over the Yellow River in Zhengzhou. Social media sites carried pictures of crumpled-up cars strewn across the bridge and Reuters reported that many injured people were stuck in their vehicles. “This is too scary. Full of people here, I don’t think we can get off the bridge,” one person can be heard saying in a video clip reported by the news agency.

    Read it at Reuters