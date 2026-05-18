At Least 3 Killed in San Diego Mosque Shooting as Two Teen Suspects Found Dead

At least three people were killed after a shooting at a mosque in San Diego, California, on Monday, officials said.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said that three male adults were found dead outside the Islamic Center of San Diego after two suspects opened fire.

Wahl said that the two male suspects, believed to be 17 and 19, were found dead inside a nearby car from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds. They have not yet been identified.

Wahl added that the children at a school adjacent to the Islamic Center were safe.

Two teenage suspects were found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds, officials said. Mike Blake/REUTERS

Wahl said that officers received a call about an active shooter at the mosque, the largest in the county, around 11:43 a.m. on Monday. Authorities arrived on scene within four minutes and observed three victims out front.

Wahl said that among the three victims was a security guard who “played a pivotal role” in preventing further harm.

Wahl said officers immediately deployed with an active shooter response into the mosque and adjacent school, but did not encounter the suspects inside the building.

No children were hurt, and a reunification center was established to reunite children with their families. Mike Blake/REUTERS

A couple of blocks away, officers were also dispatched to another call about active gunfire around the same time. Officials said a landscaper was shot at, but not struck by the gunfire.

Moments later, officers were called to a location nearby, where they found a vehicle in which the suspects were found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

“In my 28 years, the most dynamic and impressive response I have ever seen in policing,” Wahl said. “Just thankful to be alive.”

The police chief said they would be “considering it a hate crime until it’s not.”

The San Diego branch of the FBI commented on the situation in a post on X, saying it was “aware of an active shooter incident at the Islamic Center of San Diego and is assisting our law enforcement partners and is assessing the situation.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also added in a post that the agency would update the public soon and that “all resources will be made available assisting local partners.”

Wahl praised the police department's rapid response to the volatile situation. ABC Affiliate KGTV/via REUTERS

The Daily Beast reached out to the SDPD for comment.