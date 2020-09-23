CHEAT SHEET
At Least One Person From Trump’s Michigan Rally Now Has COVID-19
At least one person who attended President Trump’s Freeland, Michigan, rally on Sept. 10 has since tested positive for the coronavirus, according to NBC. Michigan’s health department was unable to confirm whether the person had contracted the virus from the rally and restated the well-known fact that large gatherings always carry a risk of spreading COVID-19. Although organizers expected 5,000 people to attend, estimates from the Secret Service later came closer to 10,000. Attendees of the rally, which was held in an outdoor air hangar, practiced little social distancing and few wore masks, per photos from CNN’s Jim Acosta.