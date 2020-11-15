At Least One Person Stabbed Amid Brawls at MAGA Rally in D.C.
MAYHEM
One person was left seriously injured after being stabbed late Saturday during clashes between Trump supporters and counter-demonstrators at a MAGA protest in Washington, D.C. At around 8 p.m., numerous brawls broke out just a few blocks from the White House and a man in his 20s was stabbed, according to The Washington Post, which cited a fire official. No further details were immediately available on the victim, who was said to have suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital. The office of Mayor Muriel Bowser said two police officers were also injured amid the mayhem that erupted as Trump supporters and counter-demonstrators faced off. At least 20 people were arrested and several firearms were reportedly confiscated from people in attendance. The rally, dubbed the “Million MAGA March” by the Trump supporters who organized it, was meant as a show of support for Trump's claims that a nefarious Democratic plot robbed him of winning the Nov. 3 election.