At Least Six Dead After Submarine Carrying 45 Tourists Sinks in Egypt
At least six people are dead and nine others are injured after a tourist submarine sank in the Egyptian Red Sea. Some 45 Russian tourists, including children, were onboard the Sindbad submarine when it crashed and sank about half a mile away from the shoreline on Thursday morning. Of those injured, four are said to be in critical condition, while a further 29 people were rescued without serious injury, the Red Sea Governorate said in a statement. It is not yet clear how many crew members were onboard the vessel or what caused it to sink. “Most of those on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada”, the statement added. “The fate of several tourists is being clarified.” The incident is not the first time a nautical tragedy has taken place in the region—back in November a tourist boat called the ‘Sea Story’ capsized in the same area and killed 11 people.
