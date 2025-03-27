Cheat Sheet
At Least Six Dead After Submarine Carrying 45 Tourists Sinks in Egypt

CHILDREN ONBOARD
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 03.27.25 9:51AM EDT 
At least six people are dead and nine others are injured after a tourist submarine sank in the Egyptian Red Sea. Some 45 Russian tourists, including children, were onboard the Sindbad submarine when it crashed and sank about half a mile away from the shoreline on Thursday morning. Of those injured, four are said to be in critical condition, while a further 29 people were rescued without serious injury, the Red Sea Governorate said in a statement. It is not yet clear how many crew members were onboard the vessel or what caused it to sink. “Most of those on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada”, the statement added. “The fate of several tourists is being clarified.” The incident is not the first time a nautical tragedy has taken place in the region—back in November a tourist boat called the ‘Sea Story’ capsized in the same area and killed 11 people.

2
New Trump Plan Could Ban Foreign Students From Some Colleges
SCHOOL’S OUT
Sean Craig
Published 03.27.25 8:18AM EDT 
Donald Trump
Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s administration is considering rolling out plans to block specific colleges from taking in any foreign students if it deems too many of them are “pro-Hamas,” according to a report in Axios. The proposal, revealed to the news outlet by senior Justice and State Department officials, would see schools decertified from the Homeland Security program that permits them to accept people with student visas. The move would likely target schools where students have protested Israel’s 18-month siege of Gaza, which has led to the deaths of 50,000 Palestinians, according to the local Hamas-run health ministry. Axios reported that the schools Trump administration officials have most discussed are New York City’s Columbia University and the University of California, Los Angeles—both were the site of significant pro-Palestinian demonstrations by students last year. The inspiration for the idea, the news outlet said, was Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s so-called “Catch and Revoke” program, which has canceled the visas of roughly 300 foreign students who the government claims have shown support for Hamas. Free speech critics are already out in full force. “Deemed ‘pro-Hamas’ by whom? This kind of explicitly viewpoint-driven decision-making is ripe for abuse and risks arbitrary enforcement,” Will Creeley, the legal director of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, told Axios. “Everyone is fair game,” an administration official told the publication, referring to the 1.5 million people with student visas in the U.S.

3
Kennedy Center Production of ‘Legally Blonde’ Postponed Amid Artist Boycott
BYE BYE BLONDIE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.25 6:17PM EDT 
Lucy Durack performs the role of Elle Woods during a photo call for the musical 'Legally Blonde' at Lyric Theatre, Star City on September 21, 2012 in Sydney, Australia.
Lucy Durack performs the role of Elle Woods during a photo call for the musical 'Legally Blonde' at Lyric Theatre, Star City on September 21, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold/WireImage

The Kennedy Center postponed its Broadway Center Stage production of Legally Blonde Wednesday. The new dates for the production, which was originally set to be performed in June, have not yet been specified. Artistic Director and Executive Director of Broadway Center Stage, Jeffrey Finn, expressed his regret at the postponement but made sure to clarify that “this is not a Kennedy Center cancellation, and this is not due to any one person or persons involved with the show.” He added: “I sincerely look forward to bringing this vibrant show to life in the near future.” The Kennedy Center has been losing artists and productions ever since President Donald Trump decided to make himself chairman of the institution in Feb. after purging the board and inserting his own supporters as members. He also vowed to get rid of “woke” productions and dismantled the venue’s Social Impact team, which helped organize outreach programs for local underserved communities. Smash hits like Hamilton have cancelled or postponed their upcoming runs at the Kennedy Center, as have actor-producer Issa Rae and the rock band Low Cut Connie. Pulitzer Prize-winning folk musician Rhiannon Giddens also switched her performance at the Kennedy Center to a different venue, stating in a Threads post that she could not “in good conscience play at The Kennedy Center with the change in programming direction forced on the institution by this new board.” The center announced that it would reach out to patrons who had purchased tickets to Legally Blonde on March 31.

4
Trump Pardon May Get J6er Out of Child Porn Charges
FEELING LUCKY
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 03.27.25 12:14AM EDT 
A photo collage of David Daniel seen on January 6th at the U.S. Capitol, wearing a grey “Vault Boy” beanie.
The Daily Beast/DOJ

A Capitol rioter who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection is asking the court to drop unrelated child pornography charges against him. In a filing with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, David Daniel argued that the pardon “requires dismissal” of his charges related to possession of child pornography and firearms. Daniel—through his attorneys William Terpening and Connor Reid—said authorities “allegedly observed images of a nude minor female, drug paraphernalia, and firearms” when they executed a search warrant linked to his participation in the Capitol riot. The child pornography and firearms charges, the lawyers said, were “based on evidence that the government improperly obtained, because the law is now that the January 6 cases were invalid from the onset.” “Therefore, the operative warrants never should have been issued, and the evidence necessary to sustain this case should never have been seized,” they added. Daniel was arrested in 2023 on accusations of assaulting police officers during the attack on the Capitol. He was among hundreds of rioters pardoned by Trump on his first day back in office.

5
White House Gets a Surprise Guest After Child Slips Through Fence
NOT INVITED
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 03.26.25 11:06PM EDT 
A Secret Service officer carries a child that slipped through the fence of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 26, 2025.
A Secret Service officer carries a child that slipped through the fence of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 26, 2025. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

A child was scooped up by Secret Service agents on Wednesday after it was seen slipping through the White House fence and walking along the building’s lawn. Footage posted to social media and subsequently reshared by Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi shows the child, wearing a blue hoodie and long black sweatpants, being picked up by an officer, who walks the child a short distance before handing him to another Secret Service officer. Guglielmi said the trespasser, whose age has not been revealed, wrangled their way through the fence on the North Lawn just after 6:30 p.m., shortly after president Donald Trump announced a plan on tariffs for U.S. auto imports from the Oval Office. “Officers quickly reunited the child with their parents without incident,” Guglielmi said in a social media post. According to the Associated Press, this isn’t the first time a child has squeezed through the gates. A child’s parents were questioned in 2023 after a similar incident on the North Lawn.

6
Hillary Clinton Roasts Hegseth for Freaking Out About Her Emails
FULL CIRCLE MOMENT
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.26.25 5:35PM EDT 
Published 03.26.25 5:16PM EDT 
Hillary Clinton smiles at the 2025 inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
KEVIN LAMARQUE/Kevin Lamarque/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton isn’t done ripping Trump officials over the Signal chat leak scandal after they spent years hounding her over her use of a private email server. “The hypocrisy is staggering, but worse, the arrogance and incompetence puts the lives of our military men and women in danger,” the former secretary of state told Glamour on Wednesday. In a 2016 Fox News broadcast, then-host Pete Hegseth decried Hillary had been “reckless” with information and “any security professional, military, government or otherwise, would be fired on the spot for this type of conduct and criminally prosecuted,” reported AP. Newly released messages reveal that Hegseth sent the exact timings of when Navy fighter pilots would attack before bombings began on March 15, jeopardizing the operation. Clinton was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing over her email server use, but she maintains that it was a “determining factor” in her loss 2016 election loss to Trump. She previously reacted to The Atlantic‘s bombshell report in an X post Monday. “You have got to be kidding me,” she wrote alongside a side-eye emoji.

7
Michelle Obama and Steph Curry Team Up for a New Business Venture
SHAKING UP THE GAME
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.25 5:23PM EDT 
Stephen Curry teamed up with Michelle Obama to create sports drink PLEZi Hydration.
Stephen Curry teamed up with Michelle Obama to create sports drink PLEZi Hydration. Breakfast For Dinner

Basketball superstar Stephen Curry and former first lady Michelle Obama announced Wednesday that they’ve teamed up to create a new, healthy sports drink. Together they launched PLEZi Hydration, officially stepping into the $25 billion sports drink market. PLEZi, which means “fun” in Haitian Creole, is marketed as an energy drink with no added sugar, double the electrolytes, a daily dose of vitamin C, and a lower sodium content than brands currently available on the market. “We’re excited to provide a delicious, healthier option for everyone who’s trying to get active and stay hydrated,” said Obama in a statement. PLEZi Chief Operating Officer Anup Shah told CNN that Curry brought “credibility” to the sports drink market and “wanted to put out a product that was a better option for consumers.” Curry said in a statement: “We’ve created something with smart ingredients and unbeatable flavor, so people can fuel their bodies the right way. No nonsense, no shortcuts — because the next generation deserves better.” Ayesha Curry, who has a culinary background, was also “instrumental” in helping create the beverage. According to Euromonitor, the current demand for “advanced hydration” is strong. Obama created PLEZi Nutrition in 2023 to “help raise a healthier generation of kids” following her “Let’s Move!” campaign as first lady. Over the years, other celebrities have also explored the energy drink market, from LeBron James with MTN Dew Rise, to Logan Paul with Prime. PLEZi is being sold in stores in California, Curry’s home state, in the flavors lemon lime, orange mango twist, and tropical punch.

8
‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Accused of Sex Assault Checks Into Inpatient Program
ME TIME
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.25 5:15PM EDT 
Joe Gatto
Joe Gatto Arturo Holmes/Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Impractical Jokers’ star Joe Gatto decided to cancel his upcoming tour and check into an inpatient facility after several women came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment and assault, according to People. The move comes less than a week after two women alleged that Gatto behaved inappropriately toward them. One TikTok user claimed he assaulted her at only 19 in a series of now-deleted videos. Gatto denied the allegations, but soon after, another woman who worked under Gatto claimed that he harassed her as well. She said she met Gatto at only 15 and that his behavior toward her shifted the minute she was 18. She said that she was previously warned about his lewd behavior, and claimed that Gatto asked for back massages and cuddles, grabbed her, and frequently asked her about her sex life. Gatto responded to the allegations by saying “I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most. But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone.” Now he’s taking time away from the limelight, part of what he called an “ongoing process” of working on himself.

9
Ex-NFL Star Nabbed in Biggest Dog Fighting Bust in U.S. History, Feds Say
GRIDIRON TO THE CLINK
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 03.26.25 5:04PM EDT 
LeShon Johnson
Getty Images/Getty Images

Former NFL running back LeShon Eugene Johnson was arrested Wednesday and accused of running a dog fighting operation federal authorities claimed is the largest ever uncovered stateside. The 54-year-old Oklahoma native, who starred in college for the Northern Illinois Huskies before five seasons in the NFL, was indicted on 21 charges for allegedly running a large-scale breeding and trafficking operation known as “Mal Kant Kennels.” The feds’ bust led to the recovery of 190 pit bulls, they said, saving the pups from being sold and sent to fight across the country. Johnson was previously arrested on similar charges in 2004. He pleaded guilty back then and received a five-year deferred sentence. He is staring down a prison sentence as long as five years this time around, the feds say, in addition to a fine of up to $250,000 on each count he is convicted of. Johnson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2004 draft. He played two seasons there and another two with the Arizona Cardinals before lymphoma cancer sidelined him a season. He went on to play one more season with the New York Giants, but his career had flamed out.

10
‘Married... With Children’ Actress Dead at 58
R.I.P.
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.26.25 4:39PM EDT 
Published 03.26.25 3:43PM EDT 
Cindyana Santangelo on May 4, 2011.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Cindyana Santangelo, an actress who appeared in Married…With Children, ER and CSI: Miami, among other film and TV roles, has died at age 58. Santangelo was pronounced dead at the hospital after authorities responded to an emergency call made from her home in Malibu, California, on March 24, according to an advisory from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An official cause of death has not yet been determined and an autopsy is pending. Although homicide detectives from the Sheriff’s Department are assisting in the investigation—a standard procedure when the cause of death is unknown, according to the advisory—police sources told TMZ there is no evidence of foul play. Originally from New York City, Santangelo was best known for playing an exotic dancer, Sierra Madre, in a recurring role on Married... with Children. She also starred in several music videos, including Young MC’s 1989 hit song “Bust a Move” and Jane’s Addiction’sStop” a year later; beyond those credits, her IMDB page described her as “a model, an entrepreneur, a fashion designer, and a philanthropist.”

