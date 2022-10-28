CHEAT SHEET
At Least Six Shot Outside Funeral for Mass Shooting Victim in Pittsburgh
At least six people were shot outside a Pittsburgh funeral home Friday, with one in critical condition, police said. The shooting took place outside the Destiny of Faith church during a funeral, and a reverend told local TV station WPXI he heard 40 or 50 shots around noon. The shooters reportedly didn’t make it inside the church. The funeral was for 20-year-old John Hornezes Jr., who died earlier this month in a mass shooting in a gas station parking lot that was sparked by a heated argument, TribLive reported. Pittsburgh police haven’t yet released the names of the possible shooters or a motive, and wouldn’t say whether the shooting is related to the shooting that killed Hornezes.