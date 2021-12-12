CHEAT SHEET
At Least Three Dead in Fiery Gas Explosion in Sicily
At least three people died when a gas line exploded under several residential apartment blocks in the southern Sicilian town of Ravanusa late Saturday evening. Two women, including an 80-year-old who used her cellphone to alert authorities to her whereabouts, have been pulled out alive. At least six others remain missing. More than 50 people were left homeless by the massive explosion, which was heard several miles away. Officials say a gas leak might have been triggered by someone using one of the building’s elevators.