At Least Three Dead, Several Missing, Dozens Injured in Unprecedented Bush Fires in Australia

More than 70 bush fires have razed homes and killed at least three people since they began in drought-stricken regions of east coast Australia on Friday. Officials say several people are missing and dozens have been left injured from burns and smoke inhalation as the fires burn mostly out of control. At least 1,500 firefighters have been battling the unprecedented blazes fanned by strong winds and dry conditions. Authorities say the usual fire season, which generally peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer, has started early due to an unusually dry winter.