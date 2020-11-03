At Least Three GOP Governors Didn’t Vote for Trump
THREE’S COMPANY
At least three Republican governors refused to vote for President Trump: Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker, who left his presidential ballot blank, Vermont’s Phil Scott, who told reporters he voted for Joe Biden, and Maryland’s Larry Hogan, who told The Washington Post in October he voted by mail, choosing to write in Ronald Reagan. “I blanked it,” Baker said to reporters Tuesday, referring to his ballot. In 2016, Baker also abstained from voting for either Trump or Clinton. Scott, on the other hand, is the only GOP governor currently on the record as voting for Biden. “I put country over party,” he said. “It’s been a bit of a struggle for me, but I ended up voting for Joe Biden.” “President Trump has had four years to unite this country and has failed to do so. We need someone who can pull us together,” he added.