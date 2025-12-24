At Least Two Dead after Thunderous Explosion at Nursing Home
A powerful explosion at a nursing home outside Philadelphia killed at least two people, collapsed part of the building, and left residents trapped as fire tore through the structure, authorities said. The blast struck the Bristol Health & Rehab Center in Bristol Township, where emergency crews said they were still searching for victims hours later. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said responders evacuated residents and employees despite intense flames, a strong odor of gas, and the risk posed by a second explosion. Fire officials said they remained in “rescue mode” roughly five hours after the blast, using search dogs, sonar, and heavy equipment while also digging by hand to reach potential victims. The explosion occurred as a utility crew had been at the site investigating a possible gas leak, though Shapiro cautioned that any conclusion tying the blast to a leak was preliminary. Bristol Township Fire Chief Kevin Dippolito said five people were still unaccounted for, stressing that some may have left with family members amid the chaos. He described firefighters carrying patients out of the wreckage, including one rescuer “who literally threw two people over his shoulders.” A second explosion erupted during the rescue effort, Dippolito said. Nearby resident Willie Tye said, “I thought an airplane or something came and fell on my house.”