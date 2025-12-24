Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

At Least Two Dead after Thunderous Explosion at Nursing Home

CHRISTMAS NIGHTMARE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 12.24.25 8:24AM EST 

A powerful explosion at a nursing home outside Philadelphia killed at least two people, collapsed part of the building, and left residents trapped as fire tore through the structure, authorities said. The blast struck the Bristol Health & Rehab Center in Bristol Township, where emergency crews said they were still searching for victims hours later. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said responders evacuated residents and employees despite intense flames, a strong odor of gas, and the risk posed by a second explosion. Fire officials said they remained in “rescue mode” roughly five hours after the blast, using search dogs, sonar, and heavy equipment while also digging by hand to reach potential victims. The explosion occurred as a utility crew had been at the site investigating a possible gas leak, though Shapiro cautioned that any conclusion tying the blast to a leak was preliminary. Bristol Township Fire Chief Kevin Dippolito said five people were still unaccounted for, stressing that some may have left with family members amid the chaos. He described firefighters carrying patients out of the wreckage, including one rescuer “who literally threw two people over his shoulders.” A second explosion erupted during the rescue effort, Dippolito said. Nearby resident Willie Tye said, “I thought an airplane or something came and fell on my house.”

Read it at AP

2
New Details Revealed About Reiners’ Deaths
TRAGIC OUTCOME
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.24.25 3:17AM EST 
Published 12.23.25 3:59PM EST 
Rob and Michele Reiner
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 28: Actor/director Rob Reiner (R) and Michele Reiner attend the wedding ceremony and celebration for Proposition 8 Plaintiffs Paul Katami and Jeff Zarrillo on June 28, 2014 at The Beverly Hilton. Hilton is committed to ensuring that every guest feels cared for, valued and respected, and sets the stage for LGBT travelers, no matter what the occasion. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Hilton Hotels & Resorts) Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Hilton Hotels & Resorts

New information regarding the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner has been revealed after the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office released their death certificates on Tuesday. Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were cremated after they died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” and their remains were left with their oldest son, Jake, according to their death certificates. Rob’s time of death was listed as 3:45 p.m., and his marital status was “Married,” while Michele was listed as “Widowed” with a time of death of 3:46 p.m. First responders arrived at the couple’s Brentwood home at 3:30 p.m., so it is likely their time of death is when they were pronounced dead at the scene. Their cause of death was considered a homicide, and their son, Nick, was charged with their murder. Nick, 32, is being held without bail until his arraignment on Jan. 7. He was last seen during his first court appearance on Dec. 17, where he was wearing a blue suicide prevention smock.

Read it at New York Post

3
‘60 Minutes’ Boasts About Ratings After Segment Spiking Saga
READ THE ROOM
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Updated 12.24.25 2:36AM EST 
Published 12.23.25 9:56PM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Bari Weiss speaks onstage during Book Club Event With Peggy Noonan on November 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press)
Noam Galai/Getty Images

CBS is choosing an odd moment to brag about 60 Minutes’ ratings. The network’s communications arm announced on X Tuesday night that its flagship program is up 12 percent in viewers for the 2025 season, drawing 10.4 million viewers on Sunday. That broadcast, of course, is the one that sparked uproar among 60 Minutes staff after new MAGA-curious editor-in-chief Bari Weiss made an eleventh-hour call to pull a segment on the El Salvador megaprison that held Venezuelan men deported by President Donald Trump. Apparently unconcerned by the awkward timing, CBS touted 60 Minutes as this week’s top non-sports primetime program and said it had logged 34.8 million video views. Weiss, 41, whom Trump-friendly Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison appointed as CBS News’ editor-in-chief in October, told 60 Minutes staff that she shelved the report on the prison because it required more reporting, urging them to get Trump administration officials on the record. But Sharyn Alfonsi, the correspondent on the story, called Weiss’s decision “political” in an internal memo, and some staff are reportedly threatening to quit over the boss’s move. The Daily Beast has reached out to CBS for comment.

4
NASCAR Star’s Friends Receive Heartbreaking Holiday Greeting
TRAGIC REMINDER
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 12.23.25 11:31PM EST 
Greg Biffle, driver of the #51 Toyota Toyota, stands on the grid during US Concrete Qualifying Day for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Greg Biffle, driver of the #51 Toyota Toyota, stands on the grid during US Concrete Qualifying Day for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Christmas cards from NASCAR legend Greg Biffle have been received by loved ones just days after he and his family were killed in a plane crash. Seven people died in the horrific private jet accident in North Carolina last Thursday—including Greg and his wife Cristina, their son Ryder, 5, and Greg’s daughter Emma, 14 (whom he shared with ex-wife Nicole Lunders), plus Craig Wadsworth and Dennis Dutton and his son Jack. Ron Herbert, who owns a restaurant in North Carolina, posted a holiday card he received on Sunday from the Biffles. It read, “We hope that you are able to slow down and enjoy the magic and joy that this season has to offer. We hope you have a great New Year! Sending love, Greg, Cristina, Emma & Ryder.” The card has a festive photograph of the Biffle family in front of Christmas decorations. Herbert posted on his Instagram “My words can’t say enough about the family.” Cristina’s mother, Cathy Grossu, received a text from her daughter just minutes before the crash. Grossu told People, “She texted me from the plane and she said, ‘We’re in trouble.’ And that was it. So we’re devastated. We’re brokenhearted.” The group were headed to celebrate a birthday in Florida; Greg Biffle would have turned 56 on Tuesday.

Read it at TMZ

5
Kate Hudson Reveals Huge Role She Turned Down
IN ANOTHER LIFE
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 12.23.25 7:38PM EST 
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 22203 -- Pictured: Kate Hudson -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Kate Hudson revealed that she could have been the leading lady in a popular superhero franchise—but she turned the opportunity down. The Almost Famous star, 46, told Bravo’s Andy Cohen that she turned down the iconic role of Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man universe. “Do you regret it?” Cohen, 57, asked. “You know, it’s so funny. When people say these things, it doesn’t feel good to talk about it ’cause the people who are in the movie are the right people and your circumstances in life happen the way they happen,” she replied. The role went to Kirsten Dunst, who starred as Toby Maguire’s love interest. “Now it’s one of those things where I look back like, ‘That would have been nice to be in a Spider-Man movie,’” she went on. “But at the same time, I did a movie called Four Feathers. I got to meet Heath Ledger, who became a very good friend, and I got an experience that I would have never had.” The war drama starring Hudson and Ledger came out just a few months after Spider-Man. “Life happens exactly the way it’s supposed to,” Hudson said. “And so, I’m grateful for it. But I do look at it and I’m like, ‘Aw, it would have been fun to be her’.”

Read it at Variety

6
Venus Williams Ties the Knot to Actor at Palm Beach Home
WEDDING WEEK
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.23.25 1:54PM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Actor Andrea Preti and Venus Williams attend the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Tennis star Venus Williams, 45, tied the knot for the second time, marrying actor Andrea Preti, 37. The couple, who first met in 2024 and got engaged six months later, officially wed on September 18 in Italy. They celebrated again in December with a second wedding in Florida, enjoying a full week of festivities. In an interview with Vogue, the couple said their wedding week at their Palm Beach home included daily pool parties with close friends and family. “We got up there and had the best time,” Williams said about her wedding day. The couple told Vogue that they wrote their own vows, which they recited in both Italian and English. “She speaks Italian very, very well. She’s just shy about it,” said Preti, who moved to Italy as a teenager. While Preti walked down the aisle to the Jackson 5’s I’ll Be There, Williams chose Ovunque Sarai by Irama. The actor said the song is “important” to him, as it reminds him of his grandmother, who passed away during the COVID pandemic. “I never expected she would use this song. When it played, I started to cry like a little kid,” Preti said about his wife’s choice.

Read it at Vogue

7
Prince Harry Leaves ‘Sussex’ Behind at Snow Polo Event
ROYAL IN HIDING
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.23.25 1:50PM EST 
Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex rides during a break in action during the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships Greg Doherty/Getty Images for St. Regis

Prince Harry quietly set aside his royal title last week, competing under the name “Harry Wales” at the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colorado. Page Six reported that the 41-year-old royal kept a notably low profile at the event, where he axed all mentions of his title. The choice stood out, given that Harry and his wife, Meghan, have repeatedly insisted on retaining their Sussex titles since stepping back from royal duties and relocating to the United States in 2020. Prince Harry was granted the title Duke of Sussex by the late Queen Elizabeth II following his marriage in 2018, with Meghan Markle becoming the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan has been vocal about the significance of the Sussex name. In her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, she corrected Mindy Kaling for calling her “Markle,” explaining that Sussex is the shared family name she has with her children and that it “means so much” to her. According to the outlet, Harry dropped the title for the polo match because he wanted a day of “no titles, just fun,” spending time with close friend Nacho Figueras.

Read it at Page Six

8
Historic Miss Universe Winner Dies at 80
REST IN BEAUTY
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.23.25 1:08PM EST 
Ieda Maria Vergas
Instagram/ @ieda_maria_vargas_oficial

The first Brazilian contestant to win the Miss Universe competition has died at 80. Iêda Maria Vargas was crowned at the pageant in 1963 in Miami Beach, Florida. She died nine days before her 81st birthday. “Ieda was a woman of light, who marked the history and lives of many people, leaving a legacy of love, joy, and inspiration,” her family wrote in a statement on Instagram, revealing that the Brazilian actress and beauty queen died on Monday. “Thank you for giving me the honor of living all this time by your side,” wrote Vargas’ daughter, Fernanda Vargas, on her Instagram stories, sharing photos with her mother. The Miss Universe Organization—which has faced various controversies this year—also extended condolences to their previous winner, writing in the comment section of a post by Miss Universe Brazil that it “extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and all who were touched by the life of Iêda Maria Vargas, Miss Universe 1963. May her legacy continue to inspire generations to come.” The circumstances of Vargas’ death have not yet been revealed.

9
Palace Butler Accused of Hawking State Silverware
BARGAIN BANQUET
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 12.23.25 12:51PM EST 
PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 19: French Republican Guard members are seen next to a Christmas tree at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France on December 19, 2025. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
More than a hundred luxury tableware items went missing over the course of two years. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

French investigators say the departing chief butler at the Élysée Palace in Paris is accused of siphoning off valuable banquet tableware and selling items online. The official, identified as Thomas M, allegedly worked with two others to remove porcelain, glassware, and decorative objects valued between €15,000 and €40,000. Prosecutors believe the haul included commissions ordered in 2018 by President Emmanuel Macron as part of a €500,000 purchase, alongside older pieces from the 19th century and designs linked to former president Georges Pompidou. Baccarat flutes and a René Lalique figurine are also cited. About 100 objects went missing over two years, officials said, with the losses only detected recently. Listings on the resale site Vinted helped police track the pieces, some of which bore inventory numbers or military markings. A collector, Ghislain M, faces charges for handling stolen goods. His lawyer said he was “co-operating” and added: “He unfortunately allowed himself to be blinded by his passion and regrets that now.”

Read it at The Times

10
Russell Brand Hit With New Rape and Sexual Assault Charges
BAD BRAND
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.23.25 12:46PM EST 
Russell Brand
Russell Brand MelMedia/Getty Images

Comedian Russell Brand has been charged with an additional count of rape and sexual assault by two women, U.K. police said. The charges are in addition to five counts of rape, sexual assault, and indecent exposure, relating to four separate women, for which the 50-year-old was charged in April and has formally denied in a London court. Brand is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Jan. 20 in connection with the additional charges, which allegedly occurred in 2009. The previous charges relating to the actor-comedian reportedly occurred between 1999 and 2005. “The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers,” said Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi, as reported by the Daily Mail. Earlier this month, the English comedian ranted about his ex-wife, singer Katy Perry, 41, and her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Don’t put me in a category with that guy!” Brand said about Trudeau at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix. The Firework singer and Get Him to the Greek actor were married briefly between 2010 and 2011. Investigations into Brand began in September 2023, following reporting by British news media that brought the claims against him to light.

Read it at Sky News

