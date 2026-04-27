At Least Two Dead After Tornadoes Rip Through Towns

A construction worker helping assemble the stage for Shakira’s upcoming Brazil concert has died following a tragic accident during setup, organizers confirmed. In a statement posted on Instagram in Portuguese for the “Todo Mundo No Rio” event, the organizers said: “The event organizers confirm that an accident this Sunday afternoon (April 26th) tragically claimed the life of a professional who was working on assembling the structures for the show.” They added that first responders provided initial care on site, but “the professional passed away at the hospital,” and said they were offering “all support, comfort, and solidarity to the responsible company, its team, and the victim’s family.” Brazil’s state fire brigade said the worker, who has not been named, suffered crushing injuries during lifting operations and was taken to Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, where “death was confirmed,” despite emergency efforts. Witnesses described chaos as the structure collapsed, with one telling AFP, “out of nowhere [he] saw people running.” Shakira had been headlining the “Todo Mundo No Rio” concert on Copacabana Beach, which has previously attracted millions of tourists.
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- 1Shakira Crew Member Killed in Horror Stage AccidentSHOW IN CHAOSThe pop star had been headlining a show on an iconic beach.
- 2Man Lost at Sea After Falling Off Cruise ShipSOSSecurity footage caught him tumbling into the Atlantic 12 miles off Cape Cod.
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- 3At Least Two Dead After Tornadoes Rip Through TownsTORNADO TERRORWinds of up to 135 mph were reported across northern Texas.
- 4Huge 2,000-Pound Sea Lion Is Holding Waterfront Hostage POWER PLAYThe beast is terrifying other animals in the San Francisco Bay.
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- 5HBO’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff Sets Premiere DateBAZINGA!The lucrative Big Bang universe keeps on growing.
- 6Three-Time Super Bowl Champ Dies at 68PILLAR PLAYERThe linebacker played for Washington for 16 seasons
- 7Last Remaining Member of Historic Girl Group Dies at 80MUSIC PIONEERTheir biggest hit was covered by everyone from John Lennon to Michael Bublé.
- 8North Dakota Lawmaker Liz Conmy Dies in Plane Crash'SHE WILL BE MISSED'Democrat Liz Conmy and a pilot died in a fiery plane crash in Minnesota.
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- 9Palace Makes Decision on King Visit After WHCD ShootingROYAL VISITThe trip will be King Charles and Queen Camilla’s first official state visit to the U.S.
- 10‘King of Pop’ Biopic Shatters Box Office CompetitionHE HEThe impressive start has already recouped its $200 million price tag.
A cruise ship crew member is missing after he plunged into the Atlantic Ocean roughly 12 miles off Cape Cod. The Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Breakaway vessel was on a Bermuda-to-Boston voyage when security footage captured the worker going over the side near Wellfleet, Massachusetts, in the early hours of Sunday, sending a man-overboard call across the vessel and the launch of lifeboats. A U.S. Coast Guard search helicopter began sweeping the waters shortly after 1:15 a.m., alongside Station Provincetown responders, CBS News Boston reported. Rebecca Durandisse, a passenger from Needham, Massachusetts, told the station: “It’s very heartbreaking. This morning they ended up saying that someone went over, a crew went over the ledge.” The hunt was called off just after midday “pending new information.” The identity of the missing crew member remains undisclosed, and it is not known what led him to fall overboard. The Breakaway docked at Boston’s Black Falcon Terminal minutes before noon Sunday, with passengers handed a letter explaining their late embarkation.
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At Least Two Dead After Tornadoes Rip Through Towns
A deadly burst of extreme weather has ripped through parts of the country, leaving two people dead. In northern Texas, a tornado-producing thunderstorm also displaced at least 20 families, authorities said. One person died in Runaway Bay after homes were heavily damaged, according to Wise County Judge J.D. Clark, while a second fatality was reported south of Springtown, Parker County Assistant Fire Chief David Pruitt said. Emergency crews faced immediate obstacles reaching victims. “Access has been difficult due to blocked roadways and downed utilities, but crews have continued pushing forward to reach those in need,” Clark said. The damage stretched across multiple communities, with officials reporting “significant damage” and widespread outages. “One of the most significant ongoing challenges is the widespread power outage affecting many residents,” Pruitt wrote. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado near Runaway Bay with winds up to 135 mph and another near Springtown reaching 105 mph. Meteorologists said the slow-moving system tracked southeast through the region late Saturday night, triggering additional warnings of a “potentially large and extremely dangerous” tornado nearby.
A massive marine intruder has effectively seized control of a major U.S. waterfront, planting itself in prime real estate and daring anyone to do something about it. The roughly 2,000-pound Steller sea lion known as “Chonkers” swam into a popular San Francisco tourist pier about a month ago and has stayed put, instantly becoming a viral attraction. At nearly three times the size of the California sea lions found in the bay, his arrival was impossible to miss—especially when his body slams onto docks with the force of “an oak tree falling down,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Locals and tourists have tracked his every move, packing viewing areas as he lounges, barks, and occasionally launches his one-ton frame out of the water, sending smaller, 700-pound sea lions scrambling. Experts say the oversized visitor likely followed abundant food into the bay. While the species sometimes appears briefly, his extended stay is unusual. “We’re a pit stop, that’s how we saw ourselves,” one marina official said, noting the docks weren’t built for animals his size.
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HBO Max has announced Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, a spinoff of the comedy hit The Big Bang Theory, will launch in July. The show features Big Bang stars Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie. Creator Chuck Lorre has called it a “science fiction action-adventure comedy” which is based on comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Sussman), who must restore reality when he breaks a device built by Big Bang characters Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally creating a multiverse Armageddon. Also in the show are Stuart’s girlfriend Denise (Lapkus), his geologist friend Bert (Posehn), and quantum physicist Barry Kripke (Bowie). The stars made the announcement at a panel at CCXP Mexico City on Sunday, and revealed that frequent Tim Burton collaborator Danny Elfman has written the original music for the series. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is now the fourth show in the lucrative Big Bang universe, which includes the prequel Young Sheldon (which ran for 141 episodes on CBS) and a spinoff of that show, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which was renewed this year for a third season on CBS. The Big Bang Theory ran on CBS from 2007 to 2019, catapulting the careers of its ensemble cast, including Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco.
Monte Coleman, the linebacker who won three Super Bowls with Washington and coached Arkansas-Pine Bluff to a conference championship, has died. He was 68 years old. The Washington Commanders and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced his death on Sunday. No cause of death was given. “Monte Coleman was one of the greatest players in Washington history,” Josh Harris, Washington’s controlling owner, said in a statement. “He was one of the pillars of our championship defenses, having played for all three Super Bowl-winning teams. His durability and leadership set the standard for what it meant to suit up for the Burgundy & Gold.” Coleman played for Washington for 16 seasons from 1979 to 1994, winning the Super Bowl with the team in 1983, 1988, and 1992 before retiring in 1995. He went on to coach the Arkansas–Pine Bluff Golden Lions for a decade, helping them win the Southwestern Athletic Conference title in 2012. UAPB athletic director Chris Robinson said that Coleman “represented everything we strive for at UAPB.” He added, “Excellence, integrity, and a relentless commitment to developing our student-athletes. His legacy is not only written in championships and honors, but in the lives he changed every single day.”
Nedra Talley Ross, the last remaining original member of iconic girl group The Ronettes has died at 80. The group formed in New York in 1959 and was fronted by Ronnie Spector, her older sister Estelle Bennett, and their cousin Talley. They signed to producer Phil Spector’s label in March 1963 and scored a string of hits, including “Be My Baby,” “Baby, I Love You,” “(The Best Part of) Breakin’ Up,” and “Walking in the Rain.” The Ronettes’ Instagram page announced Talley Ross’ death on Sunday. “She was a light to those who knew and loved her,” the page posted in tribute, noting Talley Ross’ “style and spirit helped define a sound that would change music. Her contribution to the group’s story and their defining influence will live forever.” Her daughter, Nedra K. Ross, posted on Facebook that her mother passed on Sunday morning “safe in her own bed at home with her family close, knowing she was loved” and noted she had gone “home to be with the Lord.” The Ronettes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Spector’s wall of sound production and their driving harmonies inspired artists as diverse as Amy Winehouse (who also adopted their trademark beehive hairdo), the Beach Boys, Bruce Springsteen, the Ramones, Billy Joel, and the Beatles. The Ronettes set a new Billboard record in 2021, when their Christmas hit “Sleigh Ride” saw them return to the Top 10 after a break of 58 years and two months, creating chart history for the longest gap between Top 10 appearances. Estelle Bennett died in 2009 and Ronnie Spector died in 2022.
North Dakota state Rep. Liz Conmy died Saturday following a plane crash in Minnesota. Conmy and the unidentified pilot were the only people on board, with both confirmed dead after the aircraft crashed in Brooklyn Park soon after departing from Crystal Airport. The local fire department and police arrived within minutes, but witnesses described a “huge fire” preventing first responders from accessing the plane. One onlooker who lives across from the crash site shared: “The police got here in a few minutes, but it was kind of sad to watch them. You could almost tell on their faces that there was a person in there, and they were kind of circling the plane; they couldn’t do anything without fire.” The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed, with an examination of the wreckage expected to begin on Monday or Tuesday. North Dakota State Sen. Tim Mathern has released a statement for his colleague, sharing: “Rep. Liz Conmy was my running mate and friend. She had a zest for life and a strong work ethic. Our democracy needs more like her. She will be missed by Democrats and Republicans alike. Her family has our love and support.”
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Buckingham Palace announced that the royals’ visit to the White House, scheduled for next week, is still on after the attempted shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to visit Washington, D.C., New York, and Virginia in a four-day trip that coincides with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. “Following discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day, and acting on advice of government, we can confirm the state visit by their majesties will proceed as planned,” a palace spokesperson told Reuters. “The king and queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case and are looking forward to the visit getting underway tomorrow,” the spokesperson added. The trip will be King Charles and Queen Camilla’s first official state visit to the U.S., widely seen as an attempt to temper relations between the two countries.
Michael outperformed all other films in its opening weekend, earning $97 million at the domestic box office and $217 million globally. This impressive start has already recouped its $200 million price tag. The biopic about the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, had the biggest debut of any film in that genre this weekend. It’s a record the film achieved despite receiving some of the worst reviews from critics, with a disappointing 38 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, tells the story of the artist’s meteoric rise beginning with the Jackson 5. Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, plays the icon in what critics have described as a sanitized retelling of his life. Its opening weekend was the second highest of the year, behind only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which made $131 million in its debut. The children’s animated movie took the backseat for the first time, coming in second this weekend after three straight weeks at Number 1. Project Hail Mary still held a strong number three, earning $13.2 million in its sixth weekend.