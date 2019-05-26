At least two people are dead and an unknown number are missing after a deadly tornado tore through the Oklahoma City suburb of El Reno overnight Saturday. El Reno Mayor Matt White told the Associated Press that the American Budget Value Inn was badly damaged in the storm, which also ripped through a mobile home park and car dealership. White described the scene at the mobile home park as “horrific,” the Associated Press reports. “We have absolutely experienced a traumatic event,” White said early Sunday. “We’ve had an incident where a tornado has basically hit a mobile home park and a hotel, and some other local businesses.”