CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
At Least Two Teens Dead at AirBnB House Party Shooting in Pittsburgh
WILD NIGHT
Read it at WTAE Action News
At least two people are dead and nearly a dozen injured at a fatal house party shooting in north Pittsburgh. Police say they responded to eight separate crime scenes in the same area early Sunday after someone opened fire into an otherwise unruly crowd of around 200 young people who had gathered at an AirBnb for a Saturday night party. People inside the house were seen jumping out of windows after shots rang out. The deceased are juveniles, according to local news reports. Police also responded to at least eight crime scenes near the area in the same time span as the fatal shooting. It is unclear if the other crime scenes are related.