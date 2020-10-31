Trump Jokes That Melania’s COVID Diagnosis Proves They Live Together
THAT SETTLES IT
At his second rally in the former “Blue Wall” state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, President Donald Trump cracked a joke about his wife’s coronavirus diagnosis putting to rest long-running chatter that he and first lady Melania Trump don’t live together or sleep in the same bed. “Our great first lady tested positive,” the president reminded the crowd in Reading. “At least those rumors that we don’t live together turned out to be false,” he said, to laughter and applause from the audience. “That’s the only good thing about her testing positive.”
Saturday afternoon’s event was just one of a marathon of Trump rallies over the weekend, as the president and his 2020 Democratic opponent Joe Biden deliver their final pitches to voters before Election Day on Tuesday. During the Reading event, the president also railed against his enemies in the “corrupt news,” Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden publicly fantasizing in 2018 about beating up Trump, among other recurring topics and pet grievances. He also stressed that he was not just campaigning against Biden, but “running against the left-wing media, the big tech giants…[and] some RINOs.” “RINOs are worse than the… sicko Democrats,” Trump said.