Four Very Good Days Give Trump a Shot at Four More Years

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE?

The question is whether one convention, however good, can repair a relationship that has been deteriorating for four years.

Matt Lewis

Senior Columnist

opinion

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty

Donald Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday night was interminable, sprawling, and littered with superfluous lines.

But it also included some finely tuned themes that were repeated over and over during the four-night infomercial called the Republican National Convention, starting with the timely issue of law and order.

“If the Democrat Party wants to stand with anarchists, agitators, rioters, looters, and flag-burners, that is up to them,” Trump declared, “but I, as your President, will not be a part of it. The Republican Party will remain the voice of the patriotic heroes who keep America Safe.” 