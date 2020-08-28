Four Very Good Days Give Trump a Shot at Four More Years

Donald Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday night was interminable, sprawling, and littered with superfluous lines.

But it also included some finely tuned themes that were repeated over and over during the four-night infomercial called the Republican National Convention, starting with the timely issue of law and order.

“If the Democrat Party wants to stand with anarchists, agitators, rioters, looters, and flag-burners, that is up to them,” Trump declared, “but I, as your President, will not be a part of it. The Republican Party will remain the voice of the patriotic heroes who keep America Safe.”