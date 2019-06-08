Here’s Why Anti-Trump Conservatives Can’t Support Biden

To be honest, this cave was predictable. Once upon a time, Democrats like Jesse Jackson, Al Gore, and Ted Kennedy could publicly oppose abortion. Changing political winds made that untenable within the Democratic Party, at least at the national level.

Now, we have moved even further. Biden’s reversal on the Hyde Amendment signaled that it’s no longer possible for a Democrat to be personally anti-abortion for religious or other reasons, even while believing it’s beyond the scope of politicians to impose their personal values on women.

As Michael Wear, who worked on faith-based initiatives for the Obama administration, points out, Biden said during his 2007 campaign that he supported Hyde because it’s not about “not imposing your view” on the American people.