AT&T Angrily Agrees to Delay 5G Launch After Airlines Freak Out

AT&T announced it would temporarily put the brakes on launching a number of 5G towers near select U.S. airports after the Federal Aviation Administration and a number of airlines said it would cause “catastrophic” damage to flight operations. “We are frustrated by the FAA’s inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it do so in a timely manner,” it said in a statement Tuesday, according to ABC News. The company said it would proceed with its tower activation in its other launch markets. Verizon, which was also set to launch its upgraded 5G service, has not indicated whether it would also delay its deployment.