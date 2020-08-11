It’s All About 5G in 2020: Snag a 5G Smartphone for Only $5 a Month
Out of This World
With the advent of 5G, current annoyances like video buffering, slow download speeds, and spotty coverage will become distant memories—only recalled when you need to tell your grandkids a “back in my day” story. However, to access this lightning fast feature, you need to upgrade to a 5G capable phone. Luckily, you can get your hands on a cutting edge Samsung 5G phone for as little as $5/month from AT&T—even if you’re not a new customer.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G ($5/month) is big, bright, and bold. The 6.7” screen provides exquisite clarity and dynamic contrast while the quad lens camera (yes, quad!) lets you take pro-grade photos with ease. 128GB of storage gives you more than enough room for all your favorite photos and videos.
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
Terms, fees, and sales tax may apply
Featuring a 6.2” screen, wireless charging, and the ability to capture photos and videos in 8K resolution, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G ($10/month) is a worthwhile upgrade. Its battery adjusts to your mobile habits, ensuring you have enough juice to get through the day. Also, with its built-in 5G modem, the S20 5G allows you to download or stream your favorite movies and TV shows almost instantaneously.
Samsung S20 5G
Terms, fees, and sales tax may apply
5G requires compatible plan. Limited AT&T 5G availability. May not be in your area. See att.com/5Gforyou for 5G coverage details.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.