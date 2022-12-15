Athena Strand’s Father Sues FedEx After Daughter’s Killing
SEEKING JUSTICE
The father of Athena Strand—the 7-year-old girl who was abducted and murdered in Texas last month—has filed a lawsuit against FedEx and the driver accused in Athena’s killing. The little girl disappeared from her home in Wise County on Nov. 30. Her body was found two days later. Tanner Horner, 31, a contract FedEx driver, allegedly told investigators he accidentally hit Athena with his truck and then “panicked” and strangled her to death. Jason Strand’s lawsuit, which also names Dallas-based contractor Big Topspin, accuses FedEx of putting “dangerous persons in a position of trust,” even if they’re not directly employed by FedEx. The suit filed Tuesday is seeking more than $1 million in damages. On Wednesday, FedEx said it was aware of the filing and added in a statement: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Athena Strand in the wake of this tragedy.” Horner is facing criminal charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in Athena’s death.