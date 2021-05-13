These Adjustable Dumbbells Are Perfect for Any Workout
PUMPING IRON
Scouting Report: Keep your home gym free of clutter with one dumbbell that does the work of four.
The ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell Set was the perfect solution to my tiny home fitness predicament. Its compact design includes one dumbbell that adjusts between 5.5 and 27.5 pounds. This serious piece of space-saving workout equipment eliminates the need for crowding your workout space with several dumbbells or kettlebells in different weight amounts.
ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell
Free Shipping | Free Returns
When I’m ready to work it out, the ATIVAFIT is easy to set up. With the dumbbell resting in the base tray, I push and slide the pin to my desired weight. Unlike some adjustable dumbbells, the ATIVAFIT only needs to be adjusted on one side, making it easier to ensure the weight is balanced on both sides of the dumbbell. Once the weight is secure, I can proceed with my sweat sesh. The soft-grip handle makes the dumbbell easier to hold and gives me a little added comfort as I push through my set. And when I’m done, the compact design fits nicely under my bed, so I don’t have to worry about tripping over it in the middle of the night. One piece of advice when purchasing these dumbbells, the price listed is only for one adjustable dumbbell, so if you want one for both hands, be sure to order two. Even if you aren’t a fitness fanatic, you’ll be glad you did.
