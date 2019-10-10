CHEAT SHEET
YEAH, THAT MUST BE IT
Georgia Republicans Say Atlanta Braves Lost Playoff Game Because of Ban on Tomahawk Chop
Georgia’s conservative political figures have blamed Wednesday night’s humiliating playoff defeat for the Atlanta Braves on the team’s decision to ban its Native American-mocking Tomahawk Chop from the game. The team didn’t distribute giant foam tomahawks at the Game 5 playoff against the St. Louis Cardinals, and discouraged fans from doing the chopping-motion and chant traditionally used to fire up the crowd. The team took the decision after Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley, who is a member of the Cherokee Nation, called the chop disrespectful. “Have to feel this is karma for the unjustified and rash decision to do away with foam tomahawks,” tweeted State Rep. Trey Kelley during the defeat. Nick Ayers, former aide to Vice President Mike Pence, wrote: “Maybe don’t ban the tomahawk chop next time?” Debbie Dooley, a Georgia Tea Party organizer, said the Braves had “jinxed itself” by doing away with the offensive symbol. Ahead of the game, Helsley said the chop misrepresented Native Americans and depicted his ancestors “in this kind of caveman-type people way.” The Cardinals won 13-1, clinching a place in the National League Championship Series.