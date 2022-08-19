Atlanta Braves’ Marcell Ozuna Nabbed for DUI, Cops Say
AGAIN?
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has been arrested again, this time for allegedly driving drunk early Friday morning in an Atlanta suburb, state authorities said. Ozuna, 31, was released from jail in Gwinnett County later in the day after posting a bail of $1,830. He was back alongside his teammates by Friday afternoon. This is the Dominican’s second arrest in as many years, with the first coming on May 29, 2021, when police said they witnessed Ozuna attack his wife. An aggravated assault charge was dropped after Ozuna completed a pretrial diversion program, and the player rejoined the Braves for the 2022 season. The team released a statement Friday afternoon that said team officials were still “gathering all the facts pertaining to the incident.” Ozuna, who embarked on a campaign to win fans over after his 2021 arrest and lengthy MLB suspension, promised in March that he’d clean up his act off the field. “My fans, I’m going to give you the best and I’m going to be a better person, and I’m sorry,” Ozuna said. Speaking Friday from the team’s clubhouse, the outfielder acknowledged he let people down.“I disappointed my team. I disappointed my family. I don’t have anything to say more. It’s a legal matter,” he said, without taking questions from reporters.