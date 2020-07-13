Atlanta Braves: ‘Tomahawk Chop’ Is Under Review—but Our Name Is Not
The Atlanta Braves say they are not following in the footsteps of the Cleveland Indians and Washington Redskins and considering a name change—but the “tomahawk chop” fan tradition is under review. ESPN reports that the team sent season ticket-holders an email amid renewed questions about whether its name and other trappings are offensive to Native Americans.
“Changing the name of the Braves is not under consideration or deemed necessary,” the team said, adding that is in discussions with Native American advisers. “As it relates to the fan experience, including the chop, it is one of the many issues that we are working through with the advisory group. The chop was popularized by our fans when Deion Sanders joined our team and it continues to inspire our players on the field. With that in mind, we are continuing to listen to the Native American community, as well as our fans, players, and alumni to ensure we are making an informed decision on this part of our fan experience."