‘MISREPRESENTATION’
Atlanta Braves Stop Handing Out Foam Tomahawks at Stadium
The Atlanta Braves opted not to give foam tomahawks to fans at Wednesday’s National League Division Series game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sports Illustrated reports. The move comes after Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley—a Cherokee Nation member—expressed concerns about the foam tomahawks before Game 2. “I think it’s a misrepresentation of the Cherokee people or Native Americans in general,” Helsley reportedly said. “It’s not me being offended by the whole mascot thing. It’s not. It’s about the misconception of us, the Native Americans, and how we’re perceived in that way, or used as mascots. The Redskins and stuff like that.” In a statement to The Athletic, the Braves said they were cutting back on the tomahawks “out of respect” for Helsley’s concerns and would not feature tomahawk-related graphics during the game. “We look forward to a continued dialogue with those in the Native American community after the postseason concludes,” the statement read.