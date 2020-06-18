Atlanta Cop Suffered Concussion, Acted ‘Exemplary’ During Rayshard Brooks Arrest: Lawyer
A lawyer representing Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan insists his client acted “exemplary” during Rayshard Brooks’ June 12 death. In an interview Wednesday with CNN, Don Samuel said that Brosnan suffered a concession during the altercation in a Wendy’s parking lot but prosecutors did not bother to look at his medical records before charging him with three counts of aggravated assault and violation of oath. He is accused of standing on Brooks’ shoulder and not rendering aid as Brooks was dying.
“Devin ends up taking out his Taser and yelling at him to ‘stop fighting, stop fighting,” Samuel said. “Mr. Brooks grabbed the Taser from him and…Devin gets shot with the Taser. He then falls over and lands on his head on the pavement and gets a concussion.” He said Brosnan didn’t even realize Brooks had been shot when he “put his foot on [Brooks’] arm to make sure he didn’t have access to a weapon.”
On Wednesday, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said Brosnan “remarkably” agreed to testify against former colleague Garrett Rolfe, who is charged with 11 counts including felony murder. But Amanda Clark Palmer, another attorney, said this was false. “He’s not a state’s witness, he’s a witness. He will tell the truth about what he saw and what happened. And he will do so if he gets a subpoena.” On Thursday morning, Brosnan turned himself into the Fulton County Jail.