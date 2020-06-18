Atlanta Cops Call In Sick in ‘Higher Than Usual’ Number After Rayshard Brooks Charges
A “higher than usual” number of Atlanta police officers called out of work Wednesday evening after the local district attorney announced that he would bring criminal charges against the two officers who shot Rayshard Brooks, according to the Atlanta Police Department. DeKalb County District Attorney Paul Howard announced Wednesday morning that he would bring a murder charge against former officer Garrett Rolfe for Brooks’ killing as well as aggravated assault charges against officer Devin Brosnan. Vince Champion, Southeast regional director for the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “There are officers walking off. There are officers saying they are not going to leave the precinct unless to help another officer. Some are walking off and sitting in their personal vehicles.” The APD said on Twitter that the possible strike posed no problem: “We have enough resources to maintain operations & remain able to respond to incidents.”