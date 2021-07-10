CHEAT SHEET
Falcons Linebacker Barkevious Mingo Arrested for Sexual Contact With Minor
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested in Texas earlier this week for sexual contact with a minor, TMZ reports. Mingo was booked into a Tarrant County, Texas, jail Thursday and released on a $25,000 bond. No details were released regarding the offense, which carries a second-degree felony charge. If he’s convicted, he could face a prison sentence of up to 25 years. Mingo is an established player in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2017. He joined the Falcons earlier this year. “Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident,” the Falcons said in a statement to TMZ.