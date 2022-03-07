Atlanta Falcons Receiver Suspended for Entire Season for Gambling on Games
BENCHED
The NFL has suspended Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season after he allegedly bet on NFL games. The League claims Ridley gambled on games over five days in November when he was away from the field on a non-football illness list to improve his mental health. In a letter to Ridley, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote, “There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success—and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league—than upholding the integrity of the game... Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.” The NFL concluded that Ridley’s betting did not influence the outcome of any games. In a series of tweets, Ridley responded, “I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem...Just gone be more healthy when I come back.”