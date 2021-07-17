Atlanta Family Members Arrested for Carving ‘Gay’ Into Boy’s Head
Three Atlanta residents have been arrested after a disturbing video went viral which allegedly showed them harassing and abusing a 12 year-old boy. According to 11 Alive News, family members hit the boy and cut the word “GAY” into his head on Instagram Live last month. According to Fox 5, one person also said on camera, “You still doing gay shit. You think I cut this in your head for no reason?” After the video went viral, police tracked down those involved. Brittney Monique Mills, 35, Lorkeyla Jamia Spencer, 19, and Jarrode Richards-Nwankwo, 18, were charged with cruelty to children.
The boy was placed in the care of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, and 11 Alive News reports that he spoke with a city council advocate Devin Barrington-Ward, who said the boy “was emotionally stressed both from the experience and the idea of being removed from his home.”