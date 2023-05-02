CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Student Soccer Match Derailed by Racial Slurs, Parents and Coaches Say
AWFUL
Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
An Atlanta, Georgia high school soccer team is reeling after they say a competing team fired out racial slurs—such as the n-word—during gameplay last weekend. The Paideia School is now preparing to file a complaint against Armuchee High School for “racial taunts” that left players, parents and coaches “upset and disappointed,” Paideia’s Athletic Director Mike Emery told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tia Alvarez-Smith, whose son plays on Paideia’s team, told the outlet complaints about Armuchee players were met with backlash from referees, including a red card against one of Paideia’s top players that disqualified him from a later final competition.