Atlanta Journal-Constitution Appoints First Black EIC in Its 155-Year History
PAVING THE WAY
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution—the only major daily newspaper for the Atlanta, Georgia area—has named current managing editor Leroy Chapman as their next top editor, making him the first Black editor in chief in the paper’s 155 years. “In a city where there is such a dynamic and influential Black community, it means a lot to have a leader like Leroy,” AJC president and publisher Andrew Morse said. Chapman said the AJC has served as an important voice for their community, something it must continue to do. “The AJC should stand on the side of what is right, and that’s how history is going to judge us,” Chapman said. Chapman oversaw key high-profile coverage in his 11 years with the paper, including stories on Donald Trump’s false claims that Georgia was rife with widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.