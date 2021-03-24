CHEAT SHEET
Atlanta Man Detained After Walking Into a Grocery Store With 5 Guns and Body Armor
Police in Atlanta detained a man Wednesday afternoon after he walked into a grocery store carrying five guns and body armor, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. A witness saw the man go inside of the Publix grocery store carrying a rifle and then walk towards the bathroom, police said. Once detained, investigators found the man in possession of two long guns and three pistols, all of which were concealed. The man's name has not yet been released and the reason for his gun-possession still remains unclear. Police are assessing a mental health evaluation and are still conducting interviews, an Atlanta police spokesman told the Journal-Constitution. The incident comes just days after a string of mass shootings.