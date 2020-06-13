Atlanta Man Fatally Shot While Running Away From Cops After Struggle

Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Protesters converged Saturday on an Atlanta Wendy’s where police fatally shot a man as he was running away after a struggle. According to police, Rayshard Brooks passed out in his car in the drive-thru, and then flunked a field sobriety test. When two cops tried to arrest him for DUI, a struggle broke out—and cellphone video shows Brooks grappling with officers on the ground. According to police, one officer tried to use a Taser on him, but Brooks grabbed the stun gun away. The witness video posted by TMZ shows Brooks running away, out of the camera’s view, when shots ring out. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to probe the killing.