CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Diagnosed With COVID-19
‘HIT HOME’
Read it at CNBC
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has tested positive for the coronavirus, she announced Monday on Twitter. Bottoms said she has not experienced any symptoms related to the illness. “It leaves me for a loss of words, because I think it really speaks to how contagious this virus is. And we’ve taken all of the precautions that you can possibly take,” Bottoms said in an interview with MSNBC. “I have no idea where and when we were exposed.” Bottoms is reportedly one of a number of contenders to be Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate and has gained attention in recent weeks as Atlanta has been a major site of Black Lives Matter protests.