Atlanta Mayor Fires 2 Cops for Excessive Force in Arresting Protesters
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on Sunday that two police officers have been terminated after a video appeared to show them tasing two protesters and dragging them out of a car on Saturday. The mayor said the officers are being fired for using excessive force in the arrest. “Some time during the night, I saw a very disturbing video of two young college students who were in downtown Atlanta yesterday evening,” she said, “The use of force is never acceptable.” The two protesters, who are students at Spelman College, were released from custody on Sunday. The college’s student government association said that one of the two students suffered “an epileptic seizure last night” while in police custody. Bottoms said five officers were involved in the arrest. The three others were placed on desk duty and not fired.