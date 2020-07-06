CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Atlanta Mayor Slams Armed Protesters After 8-Year-Old Girl Is Shot Dead
‘CLEAR OUT’
Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is demanding armed protesters vacate the area around the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed by police after an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed during a confrontation at a barricade. “If you want to be a part of a solution and not the problem, you need to clear out of that area,” the mayor said at a press conference on the Saturday night death of Secoriea Turner. Police say the girl was with her mom and a friend in a car that tried to turn into a parking lot near the fast-food restaurant. A standoff ensued and someone in “group of armed individuals who had blocked the entrance” opened fire, a police spokesman said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Police have not made any arrests.