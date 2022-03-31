Mom Shot After Waving Gun in Wild Brawl Outside Atlanta High School, Cops Say
PACKING HEAT
A fight among Atlanta high schoolers on Wednesday quickly escalated when one student’s mom showed up brandishing a gun, local authorities said. Tierra Vachon, 30, was shot in the hand by a cop after waving the weapon at students and staff, Atlanta Public Schools said in a statement. She was arrested and taken to jail on multiple charges, including disrupting public school, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children. It’s not clear what incited the initial fight at Booker T. Washington High School but “multiple” parents responded and began brawling amongst themselves, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Vachon was allegedly told multiple times to drop the gun and was shot once when she refused to do so, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. A family member disputed that to CBS46, saying Vachon had put the gun down. “It was a teenage fight, and an adult got into it and that’s what made my sister feel like she needed to protect her child,” the relative said.