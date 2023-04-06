CHEAT SHEET
Atlanta Named Busiest Airport in the World, Again
For the third time in four years, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was the busiest airport in the world with 93.7 million passengers scurrying through its halls in 2022. That number, however, is still 15% less than 2019, according to Airports Council International World, which puts together the figures. Of the top 10 busiest airports in the world, five of them were in the U.S., with Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, and Chicago coming in the first four places and Los Angeles coming in sixth. Dubai, Istanbul, London-Heathrow, New Delhi, and Paris-CDG rounded out the rest of the list.