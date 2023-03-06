Atlanta PD Slaps 23 ‘Cop City’ Protesters With Domestic Terrorism Charges
CONTINUED CHAOS
The Atlanta Police Department has charged 23 people with domestic terrorism after heated protests against the controversial “cop city” training facility broke out Sunday night. Police said “agitators” launched a “coordinated attack” on the planned facility site. “This is not a protest,” Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Sunday night. “This is criminal activity.” He also said protesters were armed with molotov cocktails, fireworks and rocks. But while Schierbaum called the event “anarchy,” some activists have said peacefully protesting “legal observers” were arrested as well. At least 35 people were detained, police said. Of the 23 charged, all but two were from out-of-state. After delayed votes and significant community pushback, the Atlanta city council approved the major $90 million police training facility in 2021, becoming a high tension point for many residents. Last December, five protesters were arrested at the site and charged with domestic terrorism. And in January, a protester was killed by an Atlanta police officer, although police say he shot first.