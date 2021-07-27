Atlanta Cop Suspended for Kicking Handcuffed Women in the Head
BRUTAL
A sergeant in the Atlanta Police Department was suspended without pay Monday after a video showed him kicking a handcuffed woman in the head. Police were called to an apartment complex for a domestic dispute, according to the Instagram post that accompanied the video which showed a woman on her stomach in handcuffs as a male officer kicked her in the head. “Upon reviewing the video, the actions of the sergeant appear to be unacceptable, and we are also concerned with the apparent lack of reaction from another officer present during the incident,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement. The other officers in the video have also been relieved from duty. The department’s Office of Professional Standards is investigating the incident.