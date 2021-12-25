Off-Duty Cop Shoots Armed Shoplifter Dead at Walmart on Christmas Eve

Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A shootout between law enforcement and a suspected shoplifter left shoppers at a busy Walmart outside of Atlanta terrified on Christmas Eve. A Walmart employee approached a man at about 1 p.m. because he allegedly put items in a backpack and attempted to leave the store without checking out. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the suspect drew a handgun and opened fire after being confronted by store employees. Once outside of the store, an off-duty DeKalb county police officer shot the man who “succumbed to his injuries on scene,” the GBI said.