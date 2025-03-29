Atlanta Rapper Dies on 39th Birthday in Freak Accident

A $22 Million Piece of Jane Austen History to Be Demolished
VEXING
Jane Austen may have been born 250 years ago, but her spirit lives on in the still-standing places she wrote about—as long as their literary importance is honored. Ashe Park House is one of those places. The sprawling, 232-acre estate is located in the north Hampshire countryside, just one mile from Austen’s birthplace of Steventon. Sadly, despite petitions from locals and heritage groups, it’s set to be demolished. The estate was purchased in October 2022 for almost $22 million. Shortly after, the new owners applied to tear the historic home down because it was “tired and unmanaged.” At least 20 locals objected to the demolition, citing its cultural and historical importance as a result of its connection to Austen, who visited the home on numerous occasions and mentioned it in her letters. SAVE Britain’s Heritage argued that, “the building is an important heritage asset for Hampshire and its demolition would cause unjustified harm.” Neighbor Caroline Sykes said of the demolition, “It is such a waste. It is not a listed house, which does not work in its favor, but it has got historical interest.” Council planners, however, have already approved the owner’s demolition plans.
