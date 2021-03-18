Atlanta Spa Shooting Survivor Made Desperate Call to His Wife: ‘I Have Been Shot!’
‘I NEED YOU!’
The wife of a 30-year-old man who was shot multiple times during Tuesday night’s rampage in Atlanta has spoken out for the first time. The man, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, is believed to have been heading to a shop next to the Young’s Asian Massage spa when the shooter opened fire. After sustaining wounds to throat, lungs, and stomach, Hernandez-Ortiz called his wife and told her: “I have been shot! Please come! I need you!” His wife, 27-year-old Flor Gonzalez, told The Washington Post she rushed to the scene with their 9-year-old daughter and found Elcias on the ground being treated by paramedics. “It was the most horrible thing,” Gonzalez said. She thinks her husband was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, and added that her family is devastated by the deaths of the other victims in an attack that appeared to target Asian American women. “I just can’t understand why anyone would do something like this,” she said. Doctors have told Gonzalez there are good signs that her husband will recover, but he remains in a critical condition.