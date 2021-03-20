CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Atlanta Shooting Suspect Entered Spa an Hour Before Shots Fired
NEW TIMEFRAME
Read it at The Washington Post
The suspect in the recent shootings targeting Atlanta-area Asian massage parlors stayed in the business where shots were reported fired for an hour before any violence was reported, according to newly released surveillance footage. The video comes from Young’s Asian Massage, the first Atlanta-area massage parlor hit in a series of brutal shootings that left eight people dead Wednesday, six of them Asian women. Robert Aaron Long spent an hour in the parking lot of Young’s before entering and then spent an hour and 12 minutes inside the massage parlor itself. Several minutes after he left, according to the footage, police began to arrive. It remains unknown what he was doing inside Young’s for that whole time.