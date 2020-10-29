Atlanta Sushi Restaurant Apologizes for Kicking Out Black Couple
‘PURE RACISM’
The owner of an Atlanta sushi restaurant has apologized after a Black couple was escorted out and refused service because one of them was wearing sneakers, according to USA Today. The incident at Umi was caught on video by attorney Kaylan Colbert, who had made reservations with her husband when they were forced out over his white Nike Air Force 1s. “This is pure racism, she has on Adidas,” her husband could be heard saying of a white customer who was apparently allowed to stay in the restaurant despite wearing sneakers. Restaurant owner Farshid Arshid reportedly argued with the couple in the parking lot after they were escorted out. “He's going to go to jail tonight,” Arshid said. “I'm not letting Air Force 1s in my establishment.” A security guard eventually had to break up Arshid and the husband. Colbert told FOX 5 that the two had dined at the same restaurant while wearing gym shoes before without having any problems. Arshid later issued an apology to the couple and invited them back to the restaurant. “We have a policy, we ask people to adhere to it,” Arshid said. “We should’ve managed the situation much better.”